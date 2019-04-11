(Bloomberg) -- Israel failed to become the first nation to land a privately financed spacecraft on the moon when "Beresheet" crashed before a scheduled touch down in the Sea of Tranquility late Thursday night.

The $100 million project was conceived by SpaceIL, and financed mostly by philanthropists including Morris Kahn, SpaceIL’s president and a founder of Amdocs Ltd., and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "If at first you don’t succeed, you try again. We’ll try again."

