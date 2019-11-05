(Bloomberg) -- A pro-Beijing lawmaker in Hong Kong known for his anti-protester comments was attacked and injured while on the campaign trail.

Junius Ho, his assistant and the assailant were injured in Tuen Mun, an area in the New Territories, at 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the police public relations branch. They were conscious when they were taken to the hospital. One person has been arrested.

Ho, who’s running in the District Council elections this month, was campaigning in the area when he was attacked, Ming Pao newspaper reported. Videos circulating on social media of the incident showed a man jabbing what appeared to be an object into Ho’s upper torso shortly after speaking and giving flowers to him.

The footage also showed Ho subduing his attacker on the ground.

