(Bloomberg) -- For Alexei Stolyarov, it’s been a long journey from tormenting pensioners in provincial Russian cities to tricking a world leader in the heart of Rome.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has become the latest public figure to fall victim to Stolyarov and his prankster partner Vladimir Kuznetsov, the Russian duo better known as Vovan and Lexus. Her government admitted this week that she’d been “misled by an imposter” on a phone call into disclosing that there’s a “lot of fatigue” from “all the sides” over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Meloni told reporters on Friday that her diplomatic adviser had resigned over the episode, in which it also emerged on an audio recording that French President Emmanuel Macron hasn’t been taking her calls.

It’s another win for Vovan and Lexus, who’ve made a career of tricking foreign politicians and other prominent figures into making embarrassing disclosures on hoax phone calls that are then made public, including on Kremlin-controlled TV in Russia. They’ve evaded security and diplomatic protocols designed to protect world leaders and reached figures ranging from Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel to Elton John and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Stolyarov first emerged into the spotlight in a 2006 video posted on the internet that showed him in a group of self-described pranksters attempting to enter the apartment of an elderly woman in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg as a Halloween stunt. She’s filmed chasing them away with a hammer.

Kuznetsov rose to fame in Russia in 2011 by calling the head of the Central Election Commission, Vladimir Churov, and pretending to be an aide to then President Dmitry Medvedev warning him that he faced dismissal following huge protests over alleged ballot fraud in that year’s parliamentary elections.

TV Show

He and Stolyarov, who last month began to host their own show on the country’s main First Channel TV, have denied links to Russia’s FSB Federal Security Service in pulling off their stunts. “We don’t work for the FSB. Maybe we work like the FSB,” Stolyarov said in a 2016 interview.

They explained in a 2017 book that the hoax calls often involved negotiating with state officials and submitting topics of conversation in advance in order to gain a place on a leader’s schedule for the day.

Still, it’s notable that the pair haven’t pranked senior Russian officials since joining forces in 2014 and that many of their foreign victims are targeted amid strained relations between their countries and President Vladimir Putin’s government.

In 2018, the UK said it believed the Kremlin was behind a hoax call to Johnson who was then the foreign secretary. Vovan and Lexus announced in February that they spoke to Merkel, Germany’s former chancellor, by pretending to be Ukrainian ex-President Petro Poroshenko, though she appeared to be suspicious on a video recording of the call.

Powell was shown on Russian state TV in a video in April apparently believing he was talking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde was also targeted in a call by the pair impersonating Zelenskiy.

Last year, Vovan and Lexus tricked Polish President Andrzej Duda into thinking he was speaking to Macron. Previous victims of their pranks included Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

