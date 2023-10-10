(Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s election-winner Robert Fico secured a pledge from his preferred coalition partner to assemble a new government, opening a path for the pro-Russian populist to return to power.

The Voice party under erstwhile Fico ally Peter Pellegrini agreed on Tuesday to hold talks to form a government with Fico’s Smer and the Slovak National Party, a group that shares election victor’s criticism of Russian sanctions and opposes LGBTQ rights and migration.

Fico, the 59-year-old who led Slovakia for 10 years over three terms until resigning in 2018, stands to undermine European Union unity if he returns to power. He’s pledged to halt military aid to Ukraine and has challenged EU policy on issues ranging from migration to climate.

Fico secured a convincing victory in the Sept. 30 vote, defying polls showing a close contest.

The decision by Pellegrini all but dooms the ambitions of pro-EU Progressive Slovakia to form a government, which would have to rely on Voice. Pellegrini succeeded Fico in 2018, when the Smer leader resigned amid national outrage over the murder of an investigative journalist.

