(Bloomberg) -- Pro-Russian hackers carried out cyberattacks on German government websites and politicians, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party-affiliated site, Der Spiegel reported, citing an official investigation.

Germany’s Defense Ministry, parliament, Federal Police and several state police authorities were also attacked in recent days, temporarily knocking some of them offline, the magazine reported.

A pro-Russian activist group known as “Killnet” claimed responsibility on Telegram for the attacks, which security officials view as retaliation for German arms deliveries to Ukraine in its war with Russia, according to Der Spiegel.

Scholz’s administration is stepping up efforts to supply Ukraine. It authorized the transfer of 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks last week and on Friday announced the delivery of seven self-propelled, rapid-fire artillery systems.

