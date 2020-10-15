(Bloomberg) -- The president of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned on Thursday after 10 days of mounting unrest in his impoverished ex-Soviet central Asian nation.

Jeenbekov, who has friendly ties with Russia, said he stepped down to avoid violence amid persistent demands for his ouster. “I am not hanging onto power. I don’t want to go down in the history of Kyrgyzstan as a president who provoked bloodshed and opened fire on his own citizens,” he said in a statement on the presidential website.

Kyrgyzstan’s parliament on Wednesday confirmed Sadyr Japarov as prime minister for the second time in five days after Jeenbekov gave in to pressure from protesters to appoint him last week. After the vote, Japarov called on Jeenbekov to resign, an appeal the president initially resisted. But as Japarov’s supporters massed for a new rally in the capital Thursday, he relented.

Japarov, who was serving a 10-year sentence for taking a regional governor hostage in 2013 amid protests over a Canadian-operated gold mine, was released from prison by his supporters as protests swept through the capital over the Oct. 4 parliamentary election. The Central Election Commission annulled the results of the ballot and is expected to set a new vote by Nov. 4. New presidential elections are to be held in three months, the committee said Thursday.

Kyrgyzstan, a country of 6.5 million, is one of the poorest countries in central Asia. A close Russian ally, the country is a member of the Moscow-led Eurasian Union and hosts a Russian military base. Two of its presidents have been toppled by popular protests since 2005.

Amid the instability in recent weeks, Russia initially backed Kyrgyzstan’s security chief until he was ousted. The Kremlin then dispatched a senior official to negotiate with the various factions.

“The Kremlin can’t send the army there because it will just increase the mess,” said Arkady Dubnov, a Moscow-based specialist on the region. “It will wait until there is a winner and will build relations with them.”

