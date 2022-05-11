(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims failed to move voters in Nebraska as the candidate he endorsed for governor lost the Republican primary and a top elections official who pushed back against the false claims won.

Agribusiness executive Charles Herbster, who was photographed at the former president’s “Stop the Steal” rally next to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, was defeated in the gubernatorial primary by University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen.

Herbster had led in the polls for much of the race until allegations surfaced that he had sexually assaulted multiple women.

Pillen won 33.9% of the vote in a nine-way primary race, with 95% of ballots counted. Herbster received 30.2% of the vote, while state Senator Bill Lindstrom received 25.8%.

Meantime, Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen won a three-way Republican primary with 43.6% of the vote, with 95% of ballots counted.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Evnen sent a PowerPoint presentation to state lawmakers that rebutted vote fraud allegations one by one, noting that some of the laws cited by Trump supporters in their complaints didn’t even exist.

Rivals Robert Borer, a retired firefighter, and Rex Schroder, a small business owner, had campaigned on baseless claims that the state’s voting machines had been compromised, allowing President Joe Biden to pick up a single elector in the congressional district around Omaha, only the second time in history Nebraska split its Electoral College vote.

Borer received 32.2% of the vote in the primary, while Schroder got 24.2%.

