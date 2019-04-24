(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, his wife and his brother-in-law are under federal criminal investigation for a property tax appeal that came up during Pritzker’s 2018 campaign, Chicago public radio station WBEZ reports, citing an unidentified law-enforcement source.

There are no signs that criminal charges are imminent, the station reported. The probe is related to the billionaire Democrat’s pursuit of a property tax break on a 126-year-old mansion he and his wife, M.K. Pritzker, bought next to their Chicago home.

“Let me be clear that I’m very confident that any review of this matter will show that all the rules were followed,’’ Pritzker told reporters at an unrelated event in Chicago on Wednesday. “I have not been contacted by any law enforcement, neither has M.K.’’

A Cook County inspector general’s report, first published by the Chicago Sun-Times in 2017, found that Pritzker’s wife told workers to remove toilets from the mansion to have it declared uninhabitable, enabling a big property tax break.

The report also found that M.K. Pritzker’s assistant, Christine Lovely, and the governor’s brother-in-law, Thomas J. Muenster, made “false representations” on tax appeal documents, WBEZ reported.

‘No Concerns’

“My opponents raised this issue, and it became a political subject last October," Pritzker said at the Wednesday event, adding that he has "no concerns" that there will be criminal charges stemming from the investigation.

Instead, he is "laser focused" on his current job responsibilities, Pritzker said. "We have many bills that are focused on lifting up working families."

A lawyer representing the Pritzkers told the radio station that his clients did not engage in any wrongdoing and haven’t been contacted by law enforcement about the tax appeal. A lawyer for Lovely declined to comment, and Muenster did not respond to WBEZ’s request for comment.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney John Lausch declined to comment, the station said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Elizabeth Campbell in Chicago at ecampbell14@bloomberg.net;Kim Chipman in Chicago at kchipman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flynn McRoberts at fmcroberts1@bloomberg.net, Anita Sharpe, William Selway

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.