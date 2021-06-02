(Bloomberg) -- South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s board accepted the outcome of a probe that cleared Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter of allegations of racism.

An inquiry lead by Advocate Ishmael Semenya “could find no substantiation for the allegation” that De Ruyter, has conducted himself in any manner that would amount to racist practice, Eskom said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

The investigation was set up after the company’s former chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano accused De Ruyter of racism because of the way Black suppliers to Eskom are allegedly treated. Tshitangano was dismissed last week after he was found guilty in a disciplinary process.

De Ruyter was appointed CEO 18 months ago to help turn around the state-owned company, which is struggling to service its more than 400 billion rand ($29 billion) of debt and supply sufficient electricity to meet the nation’s needs from its old and poorly maintained plants.

Eskom is also in a dispute with the National Union of Mineworkers, the biggest at the company, after it rejected its demands for a 15% pay increase.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.