(Bloomberg) -- U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in August, the first drop in 18 months, on declines in costs for services and foods, a Labor Department report showed Wednesday in Washington.

Key Takeaways

The monthly decline in the PPI reflected a 0.1 percent drop in the cost of services -- more than 80 percent of which was accounted for by falling margins for machinery and equipment wholesaling, according to the report. Goods prices were unchanged, as a 0.6 percent drop in food costs offset a 0.4 percent increase in energy.

While the main PPI gauge fell, a measure of underlying producer prices rose, albeit at a slower pace. Excluding food, energy, and trade services,costs were up 0.1 percent from the previous month following a 0.3 percent increase.

The data suggest that inflationary pressures may be taking a breather even as most signs of economic growth remain solid. Analysts are also watching for signs of how trade tariffs and retaliatory levies are affecting companies, particularly how they are filtering through the production pipeline to other businesses and consumers.

While the figures -- which highlight wholesale and other selling prices at businesses -- tend to be less prominent than the consumer price index out Thursday, they illustrate how changes in input costs are feeding into inflation. Federal Reserve policy makers are expected to raise interest rates later this month for the third time this year, with their preferred inflation gauge above the central bank’s 2 percent target.

Other Details

Machinery and equipment wholesale margins fell 1.7 percent, most since December; health, beauty and optical goods retail margins dropped 2.7 percent, most since February

Airline passenger services fell 2 percent, most since January

Construction machinery and equipment rose 0.8 percent, most since 2011

Processed lumber for intermediate demand fell 6.9 percent, the most since 1980

