(Bloomberg) -- Actors Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth are not part of the movie “Mrs. Churchill’s War” as previously stated by Thailand’s Department of Tourism, the film’s producer said.

Both Kidman and Firth “are not attached to the movie,” U.K.-based StarWolf Media Ltd. said in an email. “This was apparently based on a cast wish list.”

Earlier this week, the Department of Tourism listed both actors as part of the film, which had stated intentions to shoot in the country.

Firth’s representative said he has no knowledge of the movie. Kidman’s representative didn’t immediately return a request for comments.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.