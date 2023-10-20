(Bloomberg) -- I have been toiling away on your behalf thinking about the future of work and being, if I may say so, rather productive. I mean “productive” in the driest economic sense, which is that my “inputs” have included attending two conferences on work in the US recently — “The Implications of Remote Work” conference on the West Coast hosted by The Hoover Institution at Stanford University and "Going To Work" on the East hosted by Bloomberg Beta in Baltimore — and my “outputs” include this column.

Productivity is a hot topic now. The working assumption that productivity matters has been turbocharged by a combination of recent technological and social changes at work. Much faith is being placed on how generative AI will only increase this elusive elixir.

But in order to make progress we need to do two things. We must re-examine how we measure it and we must go beyond the weaponizing of productivity in relation to remote work. Productivity has definitely become something of a political football in the culture wars post-Covid when it comes to whether working from home helps or hinders output. The context, as academics are wont to say, is “heterogeneous,” which translates as every workplace and workers’ circumstances being different in some way from each other.

For example, one recent working paper cites lower productivity in some working-from-home situations while a paper presented at the Stanford conference shows the opposite. Nevertheless, according to Nicholas Bloom, a professor at Stanford and co-convener of the remote work conference, there is growing evidence of “the triumph of the post-2020 US productivity acceleration.”

This doesn’t stop those who remain wedded to permanent presenteeism from including it as a measurement of productivity and to commandeer surveillance software to do so: 37% of employers are using live feeds to monitor their remote-working employees, according to one survey.

Is productivity all about presenteeism anyway? Obviously not. What about other metrics? How about the output side? I asked Carl-Benedikt Frey, a professor at the Oxford Internet Institute whose joint paper was presented at Stanford’s remote work conference. He told me when we talk about productivity we need to talk about quality not just quantity.

“Long run productivity depends on innovation and innovation requires time to think and reflect, potentially reducing productivity in the short run,” he said. “Metrics can at times even be counterproductive. Take China where incentives are provided to file as many patents as possible. The result has been plenty of weak patents rather than a few strong ones, leading to patent inflation.”

So showing up or producing more isn’t always the right measurement. There’s more bad news for those wedded to dry measurement of output and that comes with research cited by the World Economic Forum, which shows that napping at work can significantly increase productivity. Shock! Horror! Clearly, we need to rethink productivity and a clue comes from something economists devoted to data may not feel that comfortable with: feelings.

In a paper published in 2006, around the time that the idea of measuring wellbeing alongside gross domestic product was surfacing, the psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Alan Krueger proposed “the U-index, a misery index of sorts, which measures the proportion of time that people spend in an unpleasant state.”

In other words, you can measure all you like but you might be measuring misery. Plus, not all work is knowledge work. Some work can be measured more easily than others. Take Bethlehem Steel, once one of the largest steel producers in the world. Its mill in Maryland, which closed in 2012, was in the same state where my second work conference took place and also happened to be at the epicenter of early experiments on productivity a century ago. Frederick Winslow Taylor memorably conducted his “pig iron’” studies to forensically break down worker tasks and productivity in time and motion measurements.

Can this column be measured like pig iron, or by how little or how much sleep I had crossing continents to write it? I can tell you I enjoyed myself in the production process. Readers will have their own metrics of productivity, but like academic papers on the topic, no two measurements will be exactly the same.

Julia Hobsbawm is a columnist for Bloomberg Work Shift and founder of The Nowhere Office. Her Nowhere Office podcast series is here. Email: jhobsbawm@bloomberg.net

