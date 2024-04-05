(Bloomberg) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd.’s profit slumped as slower growth for electric vehicles hurt shipments and profitability at the battery maker.

The supplier to General Motors Co., Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc., among other automakers, reported 157.3 billion won ($116 million) in operating profit for first three months of the year, the South Korean company said Friday, missing analysts’ estimates. If it wasn’t for a tax credit doled out by US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), LG would have made a 31.6 billion won operating loss.

The report was preliminary and LG will announce final first-quarter results later this month, likely on April 25. LG Energy’s shares slipped 0.9% in Seoul, with the announcement coming just minutes before trading closed.

Click here to see more on LG’s latest earnings

The market for EVs will grow 23% this year from 2023, according to BloombergNEF, slower than last year. It will be “a challenging” period for makers of batteries — the most expensive part of an EV — considering carmakers are aiming for cost reductions, according to a note led by Cindy Park, an analyst at Nomura Securities Co.

Earlier this week, Tesla reported quarterly shipments that were much lower than analysts’ estimates and warned its rate of growth will be “notably lower” this year, blaming interest rate hikes, among other things, for consumers’ decreased appetite. In February, Renault SA Chief Executive Officer Luca de Meo echoed similar sentiments, saying this year may be “tricky” for EVs. Sales may recover in 2025, he said.

Read More: Tesla’s Sales Miss by the Most Ever in Brutal Blow for EVs

Without tax credits from the US, LG’s earnings would have “reached a level showing unfavorable fundamentals,” according to an April 3 note by Rho Wooho, an analyst at Meritz Securities Co. Battery shipments to EV makers appear to have been sluggish since the end of last year and the decline in raw materials prices would have put downward pressures on the selling prices of batteries, Rho said.

For the first quarter, LG Energy reported sales of 6.13 trillion won, down 30% year-on-year and lower than the 6.9 trillion won the market was looking for.

A price gauge for Chinese lithium carbonate for EV batteries fell 6% last week. Prices for lithium are likely to hit a bottom during the second quarter, according to a note from Daol Investment & Securities Co.

Read More: Lithium Trading Hits Record on CME as Funds Seize Budding Market

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.