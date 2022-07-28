(Bloomberg) -- A jump in profits at two of the UK’s biggest energy companies, Shell Plc and Centrica Plc, is drawing criticism as soaring energy costs threaten to leave many households unable to pay their bills.

The companies made big gains in the first half as a direct result of rising wholesale prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Investors shared in the windfall as record earnings allowed Shell to accelerate buybacks, while Centrica resumed dividends after a sixfold increase in operating profit.

“When a company is using its own profits to buy its own shares back, at this scale, something has gone wrong in the way our markets work,” Darren Jones, the Labour member of parliament who chairs the committee that scrutinizes the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, said on Twitter. “The government has to intervene to redistribute these unexpected profits to help families in poverty.”

Together, Centrica and Shell supply gas and power to almost a third of UK households, which are facing bills of about £500 a month from January, more than double the level of a year earlier.

Shell is doing more to ease tight energy markets, Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “What we should do as a company is to bring on more supply and that’s exactly what we are doing,” he said.

The UK government has already targeted bumper profits by imposing a windfall tax on oil and gas companies earlier this month. The levy is expected to raise £5 billion, which would only cover a fraction of the anticipated increase in energy costs.

Calls are growing for the government to do more to help people, with British lawmakers warning that a planned £400 discount on energy bills for every household in October won’t be enough to support lower-income families. Other countries such as France are also looking for ways to redistribute rising corporate gains.

“There is a big question mark over those that are making extraordinary profits out of a extraordinary world situation,” Angela Knight, former head of industry body EnergyUK, said on TalkTV.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.