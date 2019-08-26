6m ago
Profit Drops at China’s Top SUV Maker as Market Gloom Continues
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Great Wall Motor Co., China’s biggest maker of sport utility vehicles, reported a 59% drop in first-half profit after offering discounts and boosting development spending to cope with historic gloom in the world’s largest car market.
- Net income fell to 1.52 billion yuan ($213 million) in the six months through June, with revenue falling 16% to 40.3 billion yuan, the company said in a filing on Monday.
- That’s slightly lower than the 1.53 billion yuan in first half net income the company said it expected to report in a statement on July 19, but higher than the average of three analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg of 1.32 billion yuan.
Key Insights
- Great Wall and local peers have been offering incentives to fend off global rivals amid the most severe demand slump in a generation. Local carmakers’ market share fell by almost 4 percentage points in the first half to 39.5%, while Japanese and German car brands gained 3.7 percentage points and 2.2 percentage points, respectively, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
- Sales of Great Wall’s high-end WEY brand fell 40% in the first half as foreign carmakers won over buyers. The high-end drop is hurting Great Wall’s margins, Lin Zhixuan, an analyst at Huatai Financial Holdings, said in a note ahead of the report.
- Among the top six local carmakers making Chinese-brand vehicles, Great Wall was the only one boosting total unit sales in the first half. Total delivery to dealers rose by 4.7% to 494,000 units, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
