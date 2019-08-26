Profit Drops at China’s Top SUV Maker as Market Gloom Continues

(Bloomberg) -- Great Wall Motor Co., China’s biggest maker of sport utility vehicles, reported a 59% drop in first-half profit after offering discounts and boosting development spending to cope with historic gloom in the world’s largest car market.

Net income fell to 1.52 billion yuan ($213 million) in the six months through June, with revenue falling 16% to 40.3 billion yuan, the company said in a filing on Monday.

That’s slightly lower than the 1.53 billion yuan in first half net income the company said it expected to report in a statement on July 19, but higher than the average of three analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg of 1.32 billion yuan.

Key Insights

Great Wall and local peers have been offering incentives to fend off global rivals amid the most severe demand slump in a generation. Local carmakers’ market share fell by almost 4 percentage points in the first half to 39.5%, while Japanese and German car brands gained 3.7 percentage points and 2.2 percentage points, respectively, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Sales of Great Wall’s high-end WEY brand fell 40% in the first half as foreign carmakers won over buyers. The high-end drop is hurting Great Wall’s margins, Lin Zhixuan, an analyst at Huatai Financial Holdings, said in a note ahead of the report.

Among the top six local carmakers making Chinese-brand vehicles, Great Wall was the only one boosting total unit sales in the first half. Total delivery to dealers rose by 4.7% to 494,000 units, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

--With assistance from April Ma.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Tian Ying in Beijing at ytian@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Young-Sam Cho at ycho2@bloomberg.net, Ville Heiskanen

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.