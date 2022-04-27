(Bloomberg) -- Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s fourth-quarter profit slumped 64%, joining its larger rival Nomura Holdings Inc. in suffering from a drop in retail and wholesale business.

Net income at Japan’s second-biggest brokerage fell to 18 billion yen ($141 million), the lowest in six quarters, in the three months ended March 31, according to a statement Wednesday. Like Nomura did a day earlier, the company announced a stock buyback.

Japan’s largest securities firms struggled last quarter as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising interest rates dissuaded clients. Nomura eked out a profit of 31 billion yen, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale.

Daiwa’s retail division saw a 41% drop in pretax profit, which it attributed to a slump in the sale of stock investment trusts and trading of foreign shares. Pretax profit at its wholesale division fell 50% following a fall in revenue from equities.

The brokerage’s global investment banking business lost money for the first time in seven quarters, after a decline in equity and debt underwriting.

Daiwa said it plans to buy back as much as 2.22% of its shares for 25 billion yen. The stock dropped 3.3% before the earnings release, taking this year’s decline to about 5%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.