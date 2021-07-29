(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Federal Reserve officials are moving closer to when they can start reducing massive support for the U.S. economy, though Chair Jerome Powell said there’s still some way to go

Londoners appear far more interested in getting back to shops and restaurants than returning to the office, and even England’s much-vaunted “Freedom Day” earlier this month had little impact on shifting workers

The child tax credit, a key part of President Joe Biden’s economic plan for families, risks missing those Americans who need the most support, according to a new report

A normally subdued corner of Poland’s central bank could hold the key to rolling back pandemic-era stimulus in the European Union’s biggest non-euro-area economy

No aspect of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union has caused more political fury than the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol -- yet many businesses see it as a competitive advantage that could boost jobs and growth

After a week of market turmoil, China watchers are looking for signals from a key Politburo meeting this week on whether there’s more pain to come and if the central bank will step in with support

Australia’s central bank is likely to push back its planned taper of bond buying, just four weeks after announcing it, as lockdowns triggered by the delta variant look set to send the national economy into reverse

Peru’s new president is making calls for a new constitution and cracking down on monopolies in financial services and utilities

South Africa’s finance minister promised to prevent a debt crisis amid a backdrop of riots and virus outbreaks

Thailand will likely be the worst economic performer in Southeast Asia this year, with economists slashing the growth forecast amid surging Covid infections, mounting political tensions and fading hopes for a tourism revival

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.