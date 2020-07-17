(Bloomberg) -- Political novice Jamaal Bowman scored an upset victory over veteran House Democrat Eliot Engel in New York’s primary, part of a show of strength by progressives in the state that is replacing some longtime incumbents with younger, more diverse candidates.

Bowman, 44, was declared the winner in the contest, all but assuring him election in November from the solidly Democratic district representing parts of the Bronx and Westchester County.

The results were released more than three weeks after the June 23 primary as election officials were deluged with mailed-in ballots cast by voters seeking to avoid public polling places because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Bowman’s campaign took as its template progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 surprise win of a House seat in an adjacent district against another seemingly entrenched incumbent, Joseph Crowley.

The Black former middle school principal’s victory over the 16-term congressman also was propelled by the focus on racial and economic inequalities that has grown out of nationwide protests over the death of a Black man, George Floyd, while in custody of Minneapolis police.

Progressive candidates made inroads in the New York Democratic primary, riding the same wave of support that brought Ocasio-Cortez to office, who coasted to her primary win over several challengers.

