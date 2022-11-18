(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal has dropped her plans to run for a Democratic leadership post in the next Congress, instead mounting a bid for a second term as chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve accomplished in building our movement and strengthening the CPC,” Jayapal said in a letter to colleagues Friday. “This work has required considerable time and energy from so many of us, but I know it’s been deeply rewarding.”

Jayapal for months considered a run for her party’s leadership in the next Congress, which will see a generational change as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others step down from their posts.

In September, Jayapal told Bloomberg News she was considering one of the “top” roles.

Jayapal’s decision comes just weeks after House progressives sent an ill-timed letter to President Joe Biden asking him to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin for an end to the war in Ukraine. The White House has said that there would be no talks with Russia without a decision by Ukraine to pursue them.

The progressives’ letter caused an uproar within the Democratic Party and signatories distanced themselves from it, asserting it was drafted months prior and they no longer supported the stance.

In a statement Jayapal retracted the letter and said she took responsibility as CPC Chair.

