(Bloomberg) -- House progressives looking for ways to salvage President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic agenda opened the door to scaling back some of the more ambitious social spending by having those programs expire rather than be permanent.

“Our idea now is to look at how you make them funded for a little bit of a shorter time,” Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington State Democrat and chair of the of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“And we’re also going through some of the smaller things that were in there just to see, what are those things and do they need to be in there as well?” she said. “That right there will probably cut out a decent amount.”

Democrats are looking for ways out of their deadlock three days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scuttled a planned vote on a $550 billion infrastructure package. She retreated as progressives balked at a standalone bill without the $3.5 trillion social safety-net spending they want.

The size and scope of that social spending could be pared down in an effort to find compromise, and reducing the length of time for authorizing that spending could be a way to do that. Federal budget rules tally spending in 10-year budget windows, so authorizing spending for only five years would significantly cut down the price tag.

“Those decisions will be made in conjunction with members of Congress. But there is unity of purpose,” Cedric Richmond, a White House senior adviser, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “If this argument comes back in 2025 or 2026 whenever it is, we’re going to be ready to fight for it.”

Richmond, who’s been an emissary to the left flank of the Democratic Party, said the price tag wasn’t as important as the number of people it will help.

“We don’t look at this as a number,” he said. “We look at this as what programs are we going to deliver?”

