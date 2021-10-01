(Bloomberg) -- House Democrats are trying to break a stalemate that’s holding up a vote on legislation for $550 billion in new spending on infrastructure that is supposed to be the first component of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set plans for a vote Friday as she and the White House attempt to negotiate a deal on a framework for a separate, expansive tax and spending package that will carry the bulk of Biden’s plans.

Disagreements between Democratic moderates and conservatives on the size and shape of the larger plan delayed a vote on the infrastructure bill Thursday.

Key Stories and Developments

Democrats Pessimistic on Infrastructure Vote (11:00 a.m.)

Progressive Democrats in the House said more time will be needed to work out a deal with moderates in the Senate before they’ll go along with a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure plan.

Washington Representative Pramila Jayapal conceded the final price tag likely will be less than the $3.5 trillion in the original plan but that there’s no immediate sign of how they will end up bridging differences to get support from Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.

“It takes time to put together a transformative piece of legislation,” Jayapal said heading into a meeting of House Democrats. “The resolution is with two senators.”

Asked whether there would be a vote on the infrastructure plan on Friday, Representative James Clyburn, one of Pelosi’s chief vote counters, said, “I have no idea.” -- Laura Davison and Erik Wasson

