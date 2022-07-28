(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive of real estate giant Prologis Inc. said he was robbed at gunpoint outside his San Francisco home last month and called on local officials to address crime in the city.

Hamid Moghadam said in an interview with the San Francisco Business Times that two armed robbers attacked him on June 26, wielding guns and taking his Patek Philippe watch. The incident occurred outside his house in Pacific Heights, a wealthy neighborhood where the likes of Oracle Corp. Chairman Larry Ellison, tech investor Peter Thiel and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have owned homes.

Moghadam said after the robbery, he wrote to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, the city’s board of supervisors and California Governor Gavin Newsom urging them to prioritize public safety.

“I recognize we live in an urban environment, but the level of crime, including violent behavior, has become absolutely unacceptable,” he wrote. A spokesperson for San Francisco-based Prologis, one of the world’s biggest industrial-warehouse owners, confirmed the incident and the contents of the letter.

Like cities across the US, San Francisco has been struggling with perceptions of rising crime, an issue that has economic implications as it struggles to bring back office workers and tourists. A March poll from the Bay Area Council, an economic development association, found that more than half of respondents felt San Francisco wasn’t safe, with nearly two-thirds saying they avoided downtown because of crime.

There have been 1,307 cases of robbery in San Francisco this year through July 24, according to the San Francisco Police Department, a 3.6% increase from the same period a year ago. Still, it’s fewer than the 1,554 incidents in the same time during 2019, before the pandemic.

Breed has signaled a tougher approach to public-safety issues by cracking down on drug dealing and adding funding for police. She appointed a new district attorney, Brooke Jenkins, who has vowed to be stricter on crime after the June recall of progressive DA Chesa Boudin.

Moghadam said he finds the level of violent behavior in the city “unacceptable” and now finds it difficult to tell potential job candidates that they should move to San Francisco.

“Ten years ago, we acquired a larger company that was headquartered in Denver, but I insisted we keep our headquarters in San Francisco,” Moghadam wrote. “Today, I am not sure I would make the same decision.”

