(Bloomberg) -- Prologis Inc. is in talks to buy warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust for about $4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The San Francisco-based real estate investment trust may announce the deal as soon as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Industrial Property Trust, a nontraded real estate investment trust, was put on the block in February by its owner Black Creek Group LLC, Bloomberg reported at the time. Representatives for IPT didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A Prologis spokesperson declined to comment.

Prologis was among bidders vying to own GLP Pte’s U.S. operations earlier this year, but was beaten out by Blackstone Group LP, which clinched the $18.7 billion deal.

