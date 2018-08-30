(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco chose startups Scoot Networks and Skip from among 12 companies to participate in a scooter-sharing pilot program, bypassing Bird Rides Inc. and Lime, the two more-well known operators most responsible for the trend of the vehicles buzzing along city streets and sidewalks.

Each company will be authorized to put as many as 625 scooters on San Francisco’s roads for six months starting Oct. 15, the city’s Municipal Transportation Agency said Thursday in a statement. The agency may let the companies put as many as 2,500 scooters on the streets after the first six months of the one-year test, it said. Ride-hailing giants Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. were among the companies rejected by the transportation authority for the scooter-sharing pilot program.

Also on Thursday, officials in Santa Monica, California, announced that Bird, Lime, Uber, and Lyft would be given permits to operate in that city’s scooter-share pilot project. Bird and Lime each will be allowed to distribute 750 scooters, with Uber and Lyft each were authorized to distribute 250, beginning Sept. 17.

Santa Monica also granted permits to Uber and Lyft to put 500 bikes on the streets as part of a bike-sharing service also beginning Sept. 17.

