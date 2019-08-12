(Bloomberg) -- VTS Inc, a U.S. property-tech unicorn, is expanding its Canadian operations with an engineering hub in Toronto.

The New York-based company plans to hire at least 50 staff by the end of 2020, taking advantage of the city’s deep pool of engineering talent and strong commercial real-estate customer base, according to Nick Romito, founder and chief executive officer of VTS. The company may also expand to Vancouver and Montreal.

“We’re trying to use Toronto as a jumping off point for the rest of Canada,” Romito said by phone.

VTS raised $90 million in a May funding round led by the venture capital arm of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. That brought total funding to $197 million and boosted its valuation to more than $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the company.

Founded in 2012, VTS is one of the largest property technology startups in North America. Its platform covers more than 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate -- offices, retail, industrial buildings and the like -- or about half the buildings in North America, Romito said.

The company’s software allows commercial real estate companies to manage the entire process of leasing from a mobile phone or computer. This includes managing paperwork, identifying potential clients, and running a financial analysis on a potential deal.

It’s been operating in Canada since 2015 and counts Brookfield and Oxford Properties Group Inc. among its clients

Real estate is the latest sector experiencing technological disruption in Canada, with prominent real estate players throwing their weight behind innovation. Last year, Brookfield announced a $300 million fund to invest in proptech.

To contact the reporter on this story: Simran Jagdev in Toronto at sjagdev1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jacqueline Thorpe at jthorpe23@bloomberg.net, Molly Schuetz

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.