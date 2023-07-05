(Bloomberg) -- German lender Landesbank Baden-Württemberg has hired advisers to cut risk from its property loan book, as the firm wrestles with real estate exposure that doubled last year with the acquisition of Berlin Hyp.

BNP Paribas SA is advising LBBW to focus on roughly €5 billion ($5.5 billion) of commercial real estate loans, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked not to speak publicly about private dealings. The asset class is struggling amid rising interest rates.

Representatives for LBBW and BNP Paribas declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg.

The move is part of a trend of investors slashing exposure to real estate, as an industry underpinned by debt faces much steeper borrowing costs and asset writedowns. Last year, LBBW purchased Berlin Hyp to become one of the largest real estate lenders in Germany.

The agreement with BNP Paribas, dubbed “Project Eagle”, aims to transfer risk through LBBW paying a premium to funds to insure a part of its loan book against default. In essence, the funds would take the risk that loans go bad, and the bank gets that exposure off its books. The loans won’t be moved from LBBW’s balance sheet, but the risk will be left with investment funds.

The bank is looking closely at its real estate exposure, the lender’s chief executive officer said in an interview with Bloomberg News last month.

“We are keeping a close eye on existing real estate financing,” CEO Rainer Neske said in the interview. “Of course it is a cyclical business, we are used to such cycles.”

