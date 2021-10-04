China’s Developers Priced for Meltdown as Contagion Risk Spreads
A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
A missed bond payment by a Chinese developer reignited investor angst about the health of the nation’s property sector on Tuesday.
The second-largest listed company in the United Arab Emirates may miss out on inflows worth millions due to lack of clarity over its free float.
Economic policy was the focus of day two of the annual gathering of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party. Now the attention shifts to security, both at home and abroad.
Manhattan apartment sales surged to a record in the third quarter as buyers grabbed what they could while inventory remains high.
17h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Deals by real estate investment trusts totaled $108 billion this year through September, beating the annual record as ample capital fueled transactions in the recovering economy, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.
The U.S. deal surge signals the beginning of a new cycle emerging from the pandemic-related economic halt, according to Sheheryar Hafeez, a managing director in the capital markets group at JLL.
“There is renewed confidence in the runway ahead of us in 2022 and beyond,” said Hafeez, whose company released a report on REIT transactions Monday.
REIT mergers and acquisitions had plunged to $17 billion last year. Even before the pandemic, deals were slowing from the recent high of $86 billion in 2018 as investors worried about the decade-plus bull market coming to an end, according to Hafeez. The all-time high was $103 billion in 2006.
REITs have outperformed the broader stock market this year after routinely beating earnings estimates. As of Oct. 1, the Bloomberg REIT Index had a total return of 23%, compared with 17% for the S&P 500.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.