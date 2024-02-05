(Bloomberg) -- Real estate developer Clayco Inc. hired Chicago’s top marketing executive to grow its business in the region.

Michael Fassnacht, the city’s chief marketing officer, is joining the real estate developer as president for the Chicagoland region and chief growth officer, a newly created position, according to a statement. He will oversee operations including business development, marketing and sales, as well as support growth plans for Clayco, which moved its headquarters to Chicago about a decade ago.

The move comes as the third-largest US city faces a property downturn, with many offices still empty after the pandemic and high interest rates prompting owners to hand keys back to landlords. Vacancy rates in Chicago’s central business district surged to a record 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to data from real estate broker Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

“This is a long term decision, not the next 12 months,” said Fassnacht, who spent the last four years working with executives across industries to lure companies to Chicago.

Chicago lost two of its biggest cheerleaders in the span of about a month. In December, Fassnacht announced he was leaving World Business Chicago, the city’s economic development organization. About a month later, Lynn Osmond said she was stepping down from Choose Chicago, a marketing organization responsible for luring tourism and events to the city.

Fassnacht, a German native who has lived in Chicago for almost 20 years, has also previously led advertising firm Foote Cone & Beldin as chief executive officer. He started his career at Deutsche Lufthansa AG and started a marketing tech firm in Silicon Valley in the 2000s. He is perhaps one of the most well-connected people in Chicago.

“It’s definitely my network, but also my strategic thinking, my team building, and it’s about how to tell a story and how to win,” he said.

