(Bloomberg) -- Sydney property prices rose for the first time in almost two years in June, adding to signs Australia’s housing slump is nearing an end.

House values in the nation’s biggest city gained 0.1% last month, CoreLogic Inc. data released Monday showed. However, prices across the combined state and territory capitals fell 0.1%, the data showed.

Key Insights

A triple dose of positive news is flowing through to the property market: the central bank cut interest rates last month, the banking regulator has proposed easing mortgage-serviceability rules, and the opposition Labor Party’s surprise election loss killed off plans to wind back tax breaks for property investors.

In other signs sentiment is improving, auction clearance rates are holding above 60% in Sydney and Melbourne, realtors are reporting bigger crowds inspecting properties and lenders are getting more inquiries from borrowers, CoreLogic’s head of research Tim Lawless said.

However, a rapid recovery isn’t on the cards. The economy is struggling outside the commercial hubs of Sydney and Melbourne (where home prices rose 0.2% last month), lenders are still taking a tough stance on approving loans, and there’s a glut of apartments hitting the market.

Get More

Sydney housing prices have fallen 14.9% from their July 2017 peak

Smaller cities are still suffering -- house prices in Canberra and Darwin both slumped 0.9% last month, while Perth values dropped 0.7%

To contact the reporter on this story: Peter Vercoe in Sydney at pvercoe@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Katrina Nicholas at knicholas2@bloomberg.net, Edward Johnson

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.