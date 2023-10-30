(Bloomberg) -- Two real estate investment trusts, Healthpeak Properties Inc. and Realty Income Corp., struck deals to buy rivals for a total of $7.9 billion as they look to expand.

Healthpeak, which invests in labs and outpatient medical facilities, agreed to purchase Physicians Realty Trust for about $2.6 billion in stock, while retail property owner Realty Income agreed to acquire Spirit Realty Capital Inc. for roughly $5.3 billion, according to separate statements Monday.

The deals underscore broader challenges in the real estate market as higher borrowing costs weigh on property values. Shares of Healthpeak and Realty Income have underperformed the S&P 500 Index so far this year, with both stocks slumping more than 20%.

Healthpeak dropped 2.4% to $16.02 at 9:55 a.m. in New York Monday, while Physicians Realty Trust was up 3.4% to $11.45. Realty Income fell 4% to $47 and Spirit climbed 9.5% to $35.43.

Other companies have been seeking out deals for real estate investment trusts. Fortress Investment Group has approached retail landlord Whitestone REIT about a takeover, according to a Bloomberg News report earlier this month.

With Healthpeak’s deal, the company will acquire a rival in the medical property space. The acquisition will help the company broaden relationships with different health systems and create “transformative scale,” the firms said in a statement.

“With a broader footprint in strategically important markets and a high-quality portfolio, we will be able to better serve the real estate needs of leading health system, physician and biopharma tenants, which we believe is a competitive advantage,” Healthpeak Chief Executive Officer Scott Brinker said.

Realty Income’s acquisition will reduce some of its rent concentration. Convenience stores will remain its largest exposure and industrial properties will represent about 15% of its annualized contractual rent, the companies said.

“Spirit’s assets are highly complementary to our existing portfolio, extending our investments in industries that have proven to generate durable cash flows over several economic cycles,” Realty Income CEO Sumit Roy said in a statement.

Realty Income tapped Wells Fargo & Co. and Latham & Watkins as advisers. Spirit used JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Healthpeak tapped Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Mizuho Securities USA, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo and Latham & Watkins as advisers. Bank of America Corp., KeyCorp, Bank of Montreal, and Baker McKenzie advised Physicians Realty Trust.

(Adds shares in fourth paragraph, advisers starting in 10th paragraph.)

