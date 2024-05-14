(Bloomberg) -- Any proposed takeover of Anglo American Plc represents a risk to shareholders worried about global decarbonization efforts, according to the Church of England Pensions Board.

As a “long-term shareholder in Anglo American,” the CofE Pensions Board is “concerned by the long-term risks posed to asset owners’ interests from any proposed takeover,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. “Mining has an absolutely vital role to play over the coming decades to provide the critical resources for the low carbon transition and other industrial activity, and we question if losing Anglo is the right market response.”

Though the CofE Pensions Board only looks after about £3.3 billion in total assets, it’s regularly punched above its weight due to its key role in a number of investor coalitions. It offloaded its stake in Shell Plc last year, after emerging as a vocal critic of the oil company for not doing enough to address climate change. The investor holds less than £1 million ($1.25 million) of Anglo stock, according to a spokesman.

“Losing Anglo as a distinct entity may serve short-term financial interests,” the CofE Pensions Board said. “But as an asset owner we are not convinced that such consolidation will serve our long-term interests as a pension fund.”

The comments come after Anglo American rejected a second approach from BHP Group that valued the miner at $43 billion. The world’s largest miner is seeking to buy Anglo for its South American copper assets, which would make it the No. 1 producer. BHP has made copper a central part of its strategy, betting that supply will struggle to keep pace with demand for metal to build electric vehicles, solar panels and high-voltage cables.

The CofE Pensions Board has spent more than a decade drawing attention to environmental and social issues within the mining sector, and regarded Mark Cutifani, Anglo’s chief executive until early 2022, as a key ally in its campaign.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anglo said it plans to exit diamond, platinum, and coal mining. It also intends to demerge or sell its De Beers diamond business, separate its Anglo American Platinum Ltd. unit and sell its coking coal mines in Australia. The proposal includes a slowdown in spending on a giant fertilizer mine in England.

BHP’s offer has sparked predictions of a wider wave of mining M&A, with many of BHP and Anglo’s rivals scouting for their own copper deals.

