As a proposed surtax on large financial institutions looms, the head of one of Canada’s Big Six banks said the federal government runs the risk of scaring off foreign investors by targeting a specific industry.

Victor Dodig, chief executive officer of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, spoke about the proposed surtax in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Thursday.

“Any policies that pick on an industry, or pick on a region, or pick on a trend usually don’t drive more foreign capital to our country,” Dodig said.

“We need to be obsessed with economic growth that is driven by human capital, that is driven by financial capital. And if policies can drive that outcome, you will see our economy grow without taxes growing.”

The federal Liberals pledged to apply a surtax of three percentage points on banks and insurance companies with annual earnings of at least $1 billion while on the campaign trail this fall. No further details on that or the so-called Canada Recovery Dividend that the Liberals said would be paid by those same institutions has been released thus far. However, the policies are included in Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s mandate letter that was released on Thursday.

