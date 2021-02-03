Proposed Changes to Haiti’s Constitution May Keep Moise in Power

(Bloomberg) -- Haitian authorities released a draft of proposed constitutional changes that appear to clear the way for President Jovenel Moise to seek re-election this year.

Haiti’s Independent Constitutional Committee circulated a 51-page document this week outlining proposed reforms to the 1987 constitution. It proposes that presidential terms remain fixed at five years and goes on to say “no one may benefit from more than two (2) presidential terms.”

However, the proposal does not mention if those two terms can be served consecutively -- something the current constitution prohibits.

The changes will be put to a vote April 25, ahead of legislative and presidential elections in September. The presidency’s press office didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

The proposal comes amid months of protests in Haiti as the opposition accuses Moise -- who took power in 2017 and has been ruling by decree for more than a year -- of becoming increasingly authoritarian.

