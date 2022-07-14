(Bloomberg) -- Italian sparkling wines have been gushing into U.S. markets as Americans embrace brunch with a post-pandemic fervor.

Imports of Prosecco, a straw-yellow bubbly beverage, posted a 40% increase in 2021 over pre-pandemic levels, according to a study commissioned by the Prosecco DOC Consortium. The boost extends gains the wine has made over a decade in the US.

Prosecco is popular because it’s cheaper than its French counterpart, Champagne. Younger consumers are particularly enamored with it, as they can find still wines intimidating and stuffy, according to Mintel analyst Sydney Olsen. Prosecco has also been credited with bringing sparkling wines to more everyday occasions like brunch, rather than just holidays and weddings. As the pandemic subsides and people reconvene for such gatherings, demand is increasing.

“Prosecco has become the cornerstone of a cultural icon, which is brunch,” Stephen Rannekleiv, New York-based executive director of food and agribusiness research at Rabobank International, said by phone. “It’s easy drinking. It doesn’t break the bank. It’s a celebration. It brings all these things together.”

Americans are drinking so much Prosecco that the U.S. now consumes nearly a fifth of the total production of the wine. Especially seeing growth is a pink variety, Prosecco DOC Rosé.

The US imported 25.5 million gallons of Prosecco in 2021, at a value of $519 million. That’s a 40% increase in volumes over 2019.

