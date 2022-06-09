Prosecuting UK Corporate Fraud May Be About to Get Much Easier

(Bloomberg) -- Taking the UK’s largest companies to court over fraud allegations could be about to become a whole lot easier.

Long-awaited reforms to laws include an option that would make it a criminal offense for a company to fail to prevent a fraud, according to a series of proposals by the Law Commission published Friday. That would help boost conviction rates by allowing authorities to target companies that failed to put measures in place to prevent their own staff committing fraud.

Proving fraud against companies has previously been hampered by laws that require a prosecutor to demonstrate that a senior executive -- known as a controlling mind -- was involved in the wrongdoing.

Stung by a series of high-profile prosecution failures including the collapse of the trial brought against Barclays Plc over its crisis-era fund raising, the UK has sought to strengthen economic crime laws. The Serious Fraud Office has meanwhile suffered a string of recent setbacks as it looks to combat financial crime.

Critics of the SFO’s success rate have questioned whether the agency under the leadership of ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Osofsky is more focused on garnering money-making deals. Meanwhile, the UK’s chief legal adviser is close to publishing a hotly anticipated review of the its handling of a bribery probe that saw convictions quashed and the conduct of officials lambasted by a judge.

“There is broad consensus that the law must go further to ensure that corporations – especially large companies – can be convicted of serious criminal offenses, such as fraud,” said Professor Sarah Green, who helped draft the options for the government.

The Law Commission is an independent body designed to recommend law reform.

