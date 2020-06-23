(Bloomberg) -- A federal prosecutor in the case against Roger Stone says improper political pressure was applied to reduce the Justice Department’s recommended sentence in the criminal case of the longtime adviser to President Donald Trump.

“What I heard – repeatedly – was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president,” Aaron Zelinsky says in prepared testimony for a hearing Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

“Such pressure resulted in the virtually unprecedented decision to override the original sentencing recommendation in his case and to file a new sentencing memorandum that included statements and assertions at odds with the record and contrary to Department of Justice policy,” according to Zelinsky, who joined other prosecutors in withdrawing from the case in February after Attorney General William Barr ordered a reduction in the time the department recommended Stone serve in prison.

Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, said Zelinsky and another Justice Department official, John Elias, are “whistle-blowers” who will testify under subpoena.

Stone has since been sentenced to 40 months and is set to report to prison on June 30, but he is asking this week for a delay.

