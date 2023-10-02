(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors charged a 48-year-old man accused of making €24 million ($25.3 million) as part of a wider insider trading scheme.

The German citizen has been detained since January, the Frankfurt prosecutor’s office said in a statement. He was engaged in 20 insider transactions and revealed insider information on 10 occasions between 2017 and 2021, authorities allege.

Frankfurt prosecutors and German financial regulator BaFin revealed in January they had opened investigations against five defendants on suspicion of using confidential information about forthcoming takeover deals to place trades.

One of the suspects embroiled in the probe, a 45-year-old London-based employee of Perella Weinberg Partners, died of suicide after investigators raided the investment bank’s UK headquarters.

