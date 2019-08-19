(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in Manhattan told the court that they are moving to close the sex-trafficking case against Jeffrey Epstein following his suicide on Aug. 10. Their investigation into alleged co-conspirators continues. Under the law, charges must be dropped should someone die before the case goes to trial and a verdict reached.

