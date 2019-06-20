(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors in the Roger Stone case say President Donald Trump’s longtime ally violated the terms of his release with posts on social media in recent days targeting Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The judge should consider changing the conditions of his release, prosecutors said, claiming he violated a gag order with the June 18 and June 19 postings on Instagram that included a screenshot that read: “US Govt’s Entire Russia-DNC Hacking Narrative Based on Redacted Draft of CrowdStrike Report.”

“It is exactly the kind of ‘fanning of the flames’ that the court warned could ‘incite others’ or impair ‘a fair trial by an impartial jury,” the prosecutors wrote Thursday in a letter to the judge.

Stone, a self-styled political dirty trickster, was indicted in January for lying to Congress and obstructing lawmakers’ probe into the Russian meddling, including its hack into the Democratic National Committee’s servers.

