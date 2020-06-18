(Bloomberg) -- Prosecutors are seeking arrest warrants for a former Japanese justice minister and his lawmaker wife on vote-buying allegations, public broadcaster NHK said Thursday, in a fresh blow for troubled Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

A spokesman for the Tokyo prosecutors’ office declined to comment about the report on NHK and in other local media concerning the two lawmakers in Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Katsuyuki Kawai resigned from the cabinet in October, less than two months after being appointed, following allegations in a magazine that he was linked to illicit payments made during his wife Anri Kawai’s successful first campaign for an upper house seat last July.

Anri Kawai has confirmed that she received an unusually large subsidy of 150 million yen ($1.4 million) from LDP headquarters ahead of her election. She and her husband have both denied breaking the law, according to the Sankei newspaper and Fuji TV.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, has seen his support rate fall to its lowest in years in some recent polls, with many respondents saying they saw his government as doing too little, too late in the battle against the virus.

But Abe has proved adept at deflecting the fallout from ministerial missteps since taking office for the second time in 2012, as well as benefiting from a splintered opposition. His cabinet survived the simultaneous resignations of two cabinet ministers in 2014 and he went on to win a general election two months later.

A secretary to Anri Kawai was handed a suspended prison sentence Wednesday for paying campaign staffers more than the permitted amount, NHK said. The verdict may lead to her election victory being nullified, the report from the public broadcaster added.

Both lawmakers submitted their resignations to the party, which were accepted Wednesday, Jiji Press said. The two, who remain members of parliament, are now facing more serious allegations of handing a total of about 250 million yen in cash to local political figures in a bid to secure votes for Anri, NHK reported.

With Abe’s support fading and the end of his term as leader just over a year away, rivals are increasingly jostling for position. The arrests could help Shigeru Ishiba, the public’s favored successor, who has distanced himself from the Abe government.

Opposition parties have not been able to pick up speed as Abe has slipped in the polls, and even the largest groups have support rates in the single digits.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.