(Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV is on the lookout for acquisitions after the Dutch e-commerce giant reported a 28% rise in first-half earnings and a net cash position of $4.3 billion.

The owner of global internet assets specializing in the likes of food delivery, payments and online education lost out on two high-profile takeover battles in the past year and maintains a strong cash position, according to a statement on Monday.

“We continue to explore growth opportunities to advance our strategy, expand our ecosystem and position the business for sustainable growth,” Prosus said. The company started a $2 billion debt sale in July that drew strong investor demand.

Prosus’s focus on e-commerce has proven effective during the Covid-19 pandemic, which drove demand for internet services around the world. However some sectors, such as online travel, were hit by a slump in demand for holidays. While the longer term economic impact of the crisis is unclear, Prosus is “cautiously optimistic” about its prospects, the company said.

Deals to have eluded Prosus includes a battle for Just East Plc, which was eventually bought by Takeaway.com NV, while EBay Inc.’s classifieds business was aquired by Prosus’s smaller Norwegian rival, Adevinta ASA, for $9.2 billion.

Valuation Gap

Among challenges facing Prosus Chief Executive Officer Bob van Dijk is a persistent gap in the company’s valuation and its crown jewel: A 31% stake in Chinese giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. The Amsterdam-listed company’s stock has gained 37% this year to give a market cap of 148 billion euros ($176 billion), but the Tencent shareholding is worth about 191 billion euros.

This was also a problem for Naspers Ltd., the South African company that spun off Prosus in 2019 in part to try and reduce the discount. Prosus said last month it would buy back a combined $5 billion of shares in itself and Naspers in a move designed to boost shareholder value and try to narrow the gap, and will kick off the process Tuesday.

Naspers also reported first-half financials on Monday, and said earnings fell due to its now 73% shareholding in Prosus.

