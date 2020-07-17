(Bloomberg) -- Prosus NV handed in the highest offer for EBay Inc.’s classifieds unit, putting the Naspers Ltd.-owned business in pole position to win one of the largest auction processes this year, people familiar with the matter said.

The EBay board is scheduled to meet Friday to formally choose a preferred bidder, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. A sale of the classifieds business was expected to fetch more than $8 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.

Prosus’s offer is all-cash, the people said. It’s competing against a private equity consortium -- backed by Blackstone Group Inc., Permira and Hellman & Friedman -- and a separate proposal from Norwegian online marketplace Adevinta ASA, people with knowledge of the matter have said. The situation is fluid, and one of the rival bidders could still emerge on top, according to the people.

EBay said in February it was in active talks with multiple parties about a potential deal for its classifieds business as it responded to pressure from activist investors to focus on its main online marketplace. Any deal would add to the $239 billion of acquisitions involving technology companies announced this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Representatives for Adevinta, EBay, Permira and Prosus declined to comment. Spokespeople for Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

