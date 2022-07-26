(Bloomberg) -- Rampant volatility gripping bond markets this year means even the mundane process of hedging -- whereby traders protect their positions -- is now a challenge in the UK.

Some of the wildest price swings in decades have made it hard for gilt traders to tell which bond will be delivered against the derivatives they own. That’s making it difficult for traders to gauge how many contracts they need to hedge positions, as they could end up receiving bonds with a different profile to what they had anticipated.

Last week, the bond set to be delivered under a gilt future changed midway through the contract, before switching back once more. That’s probably the first such occurrence since 2014, according David Parkinson, sterling rates product manager at RBC Capital Markets.

Typically, figuring out which bond an investor stands to receive is matter of identifying the security that’s cheapest to deliver, based on factors including the coupon rate and maturity. But because of ructions in bond markets, sudden shifts in pricing can cause other bonds to replace them with little notice, rendering hedges less effective. One gauge of volatility -- based on a simple moving average of yield moves over the last 30 trading sessions -- climbed to the highest since 1994.

“It is rare that this type of dynamic cheapest-to-deliver shift happens and it creates problems for those hedging in Gilt futures,” said Trevor Pugh, head of gilt interdealer broker and agency desk at Tradition. “This uncertainty is a major issue,” he said, adding that it also represents an opportunity for traders and fund managers “who fully understand the mechanics of the trade.”

Last week’s flip in the UK was spurred by an unusual steepening in the yield curve between bonds maturing in 2032 and 2034, which meant the latter briefly became cheapest-to-deliver. The difference in yield between the two increased to over 25 basis points, compared with an average of about 10 basis points over the last five years. The spread was 23.8 basis points on Tuesday.

The quirk has so far been limited to the UK, but traders are concerned similar switches could take place in Germany, according to Commerzbank AG.

For the German bund future, there has been focus on a potential switch from a bond maturing in 2031 to one maturing in 2032. That had driven an increase in the net basis, or the difference in price between an eligible bond and the future contract after accounting for carry, the amount earned by holding the position.

The upside is that the risk of another switch has diminished after last week’s bond rally. With a switch looking relatively unlikely for now, Commerzbank strategists are recommending traders sell the basis -- buying the futures contract and then selling the underlying security -- to profit from the difference in price.

Still, Michael Leister, strategist at Commerzbank, said that he had never seen such conditions before in bunds.

“Even our veteran traders have to dig deep in their archives,” he said.

