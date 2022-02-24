(Bloomberg) -- BellRing Brands Inc. shelved its $840 million junk-bond offering Thursday amid increased global market volatility after Russia began an invasion of Ukraine.

The company, which makes nutritional products including protein shakes, began marketing the 10-year notes earlier this week. Early pricing discussions on the offering, tied to its spinoff from Post Holdings Inc., were for a yield of about 7%, Bloomberg reported. The deal was expected to price Thursday.

“In light of market volatility New BellRing has withdrawn its previously announced private offering of senior notes,” the company said in a statement. “New BellRing expects to commence a debt financing transaction in the coming weeks.”

Selling bonds in the U.S. primary market has been tough over the last two weeks with Twitter Inc. being the sole borrower to complete a sale. Jitters over the Federal Reserve’s impending rate hikes along with increased conflict in Ukraine is prompting borrowers and investors to shy away from the market until things settle down.

“The market conditions haven’t been great,” said Mary Ross Gilbert, senior credit analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “The inflationary environment and geopolitical risk with the Russian invasion in Ukraine has made it difficult to sell junk bonds. In the coming weeks they should be able to get the deal done.”

It’s not only junk bonds that are feeling the pain. Sales of U.S. high-grade bonds will likely shut down for the remainder of the week, Bloomberg reported. BellRing is the first shelved tranche in the U.S. high-yield market since Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc. scrapped the dollar-denominated portion of a broader financing package on Jan. 31, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“We continue to see almost every new issue struggle and until that changes investors are probably going to be hesitant particularly with the continuous onslaught of outflows from the asset class,” said John McClain, a high-yield portfolio manager at Brandywine Global Investment Management.

Funds that invest in U.S. high-yield bonds registered outflows totaling $995.5 million for the week ended Feb. 23, according to Refinitiv Lipper, the seventh consecutive week of cash withdrawals. Exits from the funds have now hit almost $18 billion over this stretch.

(Updates with details throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.