An uneasy calm prevailed across most of South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces as key roads reopened and clean-up operations began in earnest on Friday following some of the most violent protests the country has ever seen.

At least 212 people died during a week of mayhem, hundreds of shops were looted, and key infrastructure was destroyed. The unrest was triggered by ex-President Jacob Zuma’s incarceration on contempt-of-court charges and exploded as poor communities took to the streets in their thousands to vent their anger over appalling living conditions and a lack of jobs.

The situation “is gradually but firmly returning to normality,” acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters in Pretoria, the capital. The government now considers the situation “fully stabilized,” she said. The country faces a long haul to rebuild the economy and battered investor confidence. While the rand gained 1% against the dollar at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, it’s still down 1.5% this week.

Gross domestic product will likely shrink in the third quarter, while delays in the country’s coronavirus vaccination program could result in new infections. Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec Bank Ltd. said in an emailed note. Deutsche Bank AG sees the unrest shaving 0.8 of a percentage point off the country’s growth rate this year.

Food, medicines and fuel are in short supply in several towns in KwaZulu-Natal following the shuttering of hundreds of retail outlets and disruption of traffic on key transport routes. The the main highway that links Gauteng and the eastern port city of Durban, and other routes were reopened on Friday.

In Port Shepstone, south of Durban, long lines of people waited outside shopping centers to buy food. Government buildings and almost all stores other than grocery outlets remained shut. There was a heavy presence of soldiers on the town’s streets, and metropolitan police officers and civilians manned roadblocks at key access points.

Government officials met the chief executive officers of 34 of the nation’s biggest companies on Thursday to discuss how to end the lawlessness, re-establish supply chains, restore food security and repair critical infrastructure, Ntshavheni said.

“Government and business will work together to reset South Africa for growth, restoring the confidence of our people, our industries and our investors,” she said in a statement on Friday. “We shall counter this orchestrated attack, and normalize the situation with the greatest urgency.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to address the nation on the upheaval on Friday night. He visited KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, where he backtracked on his earlier comments that ethnic rivalries may have fueled the violence.

“This not about ethnic mobilization at all,” he said. “We are concerned about the racial undertone suggestions.”

State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo conceded that the unprecedented upheaval could have been handled better.

“We are now on top of the issues. There will be stability in the country,” she said. “It is my view that this was planned and it was planned over a period of time. I have no information that says this is part of an attempted coup.”

Risenga Maluleke, South Africa’s statistician-general, said the majority of the protesters appeared to be part of a huge cohort of young people who don’t have jobs and aren’t being educated.

“They will continue to present the greatest threat to stability” unless their grievances are addressed and they have livelihoods, Maluleke said.

