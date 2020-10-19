(Bloomberg) -- Protesters clashed with security forces, looted stores and burnt barricades in many Chilean cities on the one-year anniversary of an outbreak of social unrest that virtually paralyzed South America’s most prosperous country.

Thousands gathered in downtown Santiago’s Plaza Italia, which some people have turned to calling Plaza de la Dignidad (Dignity Plaza), flouting social distancing rules. As darkness fell in Santiago increased violence marred what began as a day of peaceful protest. One church, associated with the police, was sacked. Another was burned -- television images showed the steeple engulfed in flames. Buses changed their routes or ended operations early and subway stations closed.

Local media also reported clashes between police and protesters in cities such as Antofagasta, San Antonio and Rancagua. About 25,000 people protested in Santiago today, according to Radio BioBio, a far cry from the millions that marched last year.

The social unrest began in October 2019 after protests against a rise in subway fares built to arson attacks on metro stations, curfews and armed forces on the streets. The movement condemned income inequality and demanded better social services and the drafting of a new constitution.

Amid last year’s violent clashes, accusations of human-rights violations piled up as police deployed rubber pellets, tear gas and batons. The country’s National Human Rights Institute has filed about 2,500 legal actions for human-rights violations, mostly against members of carabineros, Chile’s police.

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns served to calm things down. However, unrest has picked up in recent weeks ahead of a referendum next week on whether to draft a new constitution or keep the one enacted during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet.

