(Bloomberg) -- Protesters confronted those leaving the White House after President Donald Trump’s Republican National Convention speech, with chaotic scenes on the streets of the nation’s capital.

In one such incident, they surrounded Senator Rand Paul and his wife, some chanting the name of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in a no-knock raid in Paul’s home state of Kentucky. As police tried to clear a path, a demonstrator was seen shoving one of the officers guarding Paul, who then stumbled back into the senator.

Videos of the incident spread on social media, including by Trump campaign officials. In a statement on Twitter, Paul thanked police officers “for literally saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

Trump hosted the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday at the White House, where the president referenced protests in several U.S. cities and gave an unequivocal law-and-order message. As Trump and others spoke, protesters marched outside the gates, honking horns and chanting slogans. Noise drifted over to the South Lawn and could occasionally be heard on the RNC’s television broadcast, but the event continued uninterrupted.

Protests against police brutality and racial inequality have intensified this week after a police officer in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. Two protesters were killed and a third was injured in a subsequent shooting nights later.

Kenosha was under curfew again Thursday night, as were the twin cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, Minnesota. Arizona, Alabama and Michigan are sending National Guard troops to Wisconsin. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin will impose a 10 p.m. curfew Friday and Saturday nights after protests were planned for North Carolina’s capital city.

The protests have spilled over into professional sports -- the NHL postponed two days of playoff games Thursday while some Major League Baseball games were also rescheduled. NBA players, whose walkouts sparked action across pro sports leagues, are expected to resume their playoffs, avoiding the possibility that the season would end before a champion is crowned.

