(Bloomberg) -- Only a fraction of the demonstrators who poured out after the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision on Friday returned for a third day of protests outside the court in Washington.

With temperatures climbing to more than 90F (32C) on Sunday, a hard core of demonstrators sang and chanted, pledging to continue their vigil until action was taken to restore abortion rights voided by the court’s majority. There wasn’t much evidence of organizations such as Planned Parenthood and religious faiths that coordinated demonstrations, for and against choice, in the wake of the decision.

Instead, a few hundred activists formed a circle in front of the court, passing around a megaphone to share stories about their health care or jeer at conservative justices.

Denise Jones arrived in Washington from Milwaukee on Saturday to attend a family reunion and diverted to the Supreme Court to add her voice to the protest. Family members in town from Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and Texas joined her.

“We would normally not be out in this kind of weather,” Jones said. “But this is too big an issue. We owe a responsibility to our children, our grandchildren -- everyone, men and women.”

Just a handful of people on hand Sunday appeared to support the court’s decision, including one man who lumbered silently through the protest carrying a giant wooden cross on wheels.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.