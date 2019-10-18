(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong protesters flooded the city’s streets again on Friday and police banned a large pro-democracy march planned for Sunday, as the Asian financial hub prepared for yet another weekend of unrest.

Protesters are seeking to keep the pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with a 20th-straight weekend of demonstrations. Earlier this week, Lam was twice shouted down in the city’s legislature by opposition lawmakers as she discussed her annual policy address.

The protests began in opposition to Lam’s since-scrapped bill allowing extraditions to mainland China and have since expanded to include calls for greater democracy and an independent inquiry. The unrest has turned increasingly violent, with frequent clashes between protesters and police, including an attack Wednesday on the organizer of Sunday’s march by several men wielding hammers.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Protesters march across city (1 p.m.)

Demonstrators marched in the Central financial district on Hong Kong Island, temporarily blocking traffic, as well as in the Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok neighborhoods of Kowloon. Some carried a banner calling on the Hong Kong government to agree to their five demands, which include an independent inquiry into police violence, an amnesty for arrested protesters and greater democratic freedoms.

Police deny weekend permit (12:30 p.m.)

Hong Kong police denied a protest permit for the Civil Human Rights Front’s planned march in Kowloon on Sunday. The group -- whose organizer Jimmy Sham was hospitalized this week -- has been behind some of the largest protests during the last five months, including a few that have drawn over one million people. In many cases, protesters have continued to show up at events that lack police permits, with some devolving into violent clashes with police.

Suspect may surrender (11:50 a.m.)

The Hong Kong suspect in a Taiwan murder case that sparked Hong Kong’s biggest political crisis in decades was willing to turn himself in to Taiwanese authorities, the Sing Tao Daily reported on Friday. Chan Tong-kai, who has been accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend during a Valentine’s Day trip to Taiwan, is ready to return to the island and surrender after his release from a Hong Kong jail on a related money-laundering charge, the newspaper said.

