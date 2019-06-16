(Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of demonstrators are marching through central Hong Kong as organizers remain defiant even after the city’s leader suspended consideration of the China-backed extradition plan that sparked some of the biggest protests in the city in decades.

Organizers pressed ahead with Sunday’s protest, following the same route as last week’s demonstration, when hundreds of thousands filed for hours through the center of the city. They are now demanding that Chief Executive Carrie Lam resign and have vowed to continue taking to the streets until the bill is completely withdrawn.

Here’s where things stand now (all time stamps local):

‘Add Oil’ (3:30 p.m.)

A large banner in Cantonese letters being carried by the crowd reads: “A small spark can start a prairie fire.” Protesters at the front of the crowd chant “children are not rioters.” Others chant “add oil,” a popular Chinese saying that means to add fuel, or accelerate. There are no crowd estimates yet. Some people are also calling for the resignation of police commissioner Stephen Lo.

Shopping complexes Sogo and Hysan Place, near the marching route, are packed with people. At Hysan, the escalators have been stopped so people can walk downstairs and join the demonstration, and someone hands out voter registration forms outside.

Kickoff (2:30 p.m.)

Peaceful crowds dressed largely in black fill Victoria Park around the gathering time called by organizers, and begin marching toward Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building. One sign reads: “Help Hong Kong. R.I.P.” Others chanted one word: “Retract.” Many carry umbrellas, which have been used as protection from pepper spray fired by police in past protests.

Marchers in black also walk toward the police headquarters in Admiralty, ground zero for clashes earlier this week between demonstrators and police.

“Our demands are clear and firm,” Jimmy Sham, one of the main protest leaders, says as he addresses the crowd. Among his calls are for the bill’s withdrawal, the retraction of Lam’s characterization of protesters as rioters, and her resignation.

